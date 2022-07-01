Protest in city against tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder

July 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest yesterday in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office in city against tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder in Udaipur recently.

They demanded death penalty for the two men who beheaded Kanhaiya Lal on Maldas Road in Udaipur after he shared a social media post supporting the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. They urged to track the case immediately and serve justice to the victim’s family.

VHP District President B.S. Prashant, leader Puranik, M.K. Premkumar, Madhu Shankar and others led the protesters.