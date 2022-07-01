MLAs perform ‘Guddali Puja’ for Devikere and Hirekere development atop Chamundi Hill
News, Top Stories

MLAs perform ‘Guddali Puja’ for Devikere and Hirekere development atop Chamundi Hill

July 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and KR Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas performed Guddali Puja for integrated development of Devikere and Hirekere water bodies atop Chamundi Hill on Tuesday last.

Speaking on the occasion, GTD said that Devikere has a special significance as water is drawn from the lake daily for performing rituals at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop  the Hill.

Pointing out that the development works will be taken up while ensuring maintenance of  the sanctity of the lake, GTD directed the officials to see that contaminated water does not enter Devikere. He also asked them to ensure quality and time bound completion of works.

An algae-filled Hirekere at the Hilltop.

MLA  S.A. Ramdas said that Devikere water is used for performing Abhisheka and other rituals at the Hill temple.

Pointing out that the previous Government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa had announced  Rs. 7.5 crore for development of the lake, he said that silt collected over the years will be removed, the steps will be cleaned up and strengthened and the road leading from  the lake to the Hill temple will be repaired and re-asphalted out of this grant.

Noting that according to available old maps, there were more than 100 small water bodies in the Hill, Ramdas said that all the existing water bodies will be developed in stages.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda & S.A. Ramdas performing ‘Guddali Puja.’

Swachhata Shramadan on second Ashada Friday

He further said that devotees visiting the Chamundi Hill temple on second Ashada Friday (July 8) will be appealed to take part for an hour in the ‘Swachhata Shramadan’ for cleaning Devikere lake area.

READ ALSO  Landslides yet again atop Chamundi Hill

Chamundi Hill GP President K. Bharat Kalaiah, leader Navilu Nagaraj, Muzrai Tahsildar Krishna, temple Chief Priest Shashishekar Dixit and other temple staff were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching