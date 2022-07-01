MLAs perform ‘Guddali Puja’ for Devikere and Hirekere development atop Chamundi Hill

July 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and KR Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas performed Guddali Puja for integrated development of Devikere and Hirekere water bodies atop Chamundi Hill on Tuesday last.

Speaking on the occasion, GTD said that Devikere has a special significance as water is drawn from the lake daily for performing rituals at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill.

Pointing out that the development works will be taken up while ensuring maintenance of the sanctity of the lake, GTD directed the officials to see that contaminated water does not enter Devikere. He also asked them to ensure quality and time bound completion of works.

An algae-filled Hirekere at the Hilltop.

MLA S.A. Ramdas said that Devikere water is used for performing Abhisheka and other rituals at the Hill temple.

Pointing out that the previous Government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa had announced Rs. 7.5 crore for development of the lake, he said that silt collected over the years will be removed, the steps will be cleaned up and strengthened and the road leading from the lake to the Hill temple will be repaired and re-asphalted out of this grant.

Noting that according to available old maps, there were more than 100 small water bodies in the Hill, Ramdas said that all the existing water bodies will be developed in stages.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda & S.A. Ramdas performing ‘Guddali Puja.’

Swachhata Shramadan on second Ashada Friday

He further said that devotees visiting the Chamundi Hill temple on second Ashada Friday (July 8) will be appealed to take part for an hour in the ‘Swachhata Shramadan’ for cleaning Devikere lake area.

Chamundi Hill GP President K. Bharat Kalaiah, leader Navilu Nagaraj, Muzrai Tahsildar Krishna, temple Chief Priest Shashishekar Dixit and other temple staff were present on the occasion.