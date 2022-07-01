Former ISRO Chairman to inaugurate Science Expo

July 1, 2022

Space-on-Wheels, Aryabhata Mobile Planetarium main attractions

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the Decennial Year Celebration, Mysore Science Foundation (MSF) will be conducting a Science Expo-2022 at Sadvidya Semi-residential PU College, Vijayanagar in city on July 9 between 9 am and 5.30 pm.

Disclosing this at a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Foundation General Secretary G.B. Santhosh Kumar said that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) former Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar will inaugurate the expo at 10 am. There will be no entry fee. The expo is exclusively organised for students, science enthusiasts and the general public.

The expo will feature Space- on-Wheels by ISRO in Volvo Bus for the first time in Mysuru, which is the main attraction of the Expo with the re-creation of Space inside the bus with space equipment, rocket models etc.

From Left: Mysore Science Foundation (MSF) Members C. Purandar and H.V. Muralidhar, MSF General Secretary G.B. Santhosh Kumar, Distinguished Patron of MSF Dr. T. Thippeswamy, Treasurer M.G.N. Prasad, President C. Krishnegowda and Senior Journalist Kashinath are seen releasing the poster of Science Expo-2022 during the press meet in city yesterday.

Other attractions like Aryabhata Mobile Planetarium, which is a 3D Space Show, Mobile Science Lab, Human Anatomy babies and specimens, Demonstration of food adulteration detection, nutrition status assessment and health for students and public, Science and math model making workshop and kits exhibition along with sale, Science and math models exhibition by Science Institution, Research Institution and creative teachers, Robotic models, Ham Radio and 3D printing, Aero-modelling, scientists and nature photo exhibition. There will be health screening camp from the Government Ayurveda Research Institute Centre. Origami Specialist V.S.S. Shastri will present math toys and cartoons.

The valedictory function of the expo will be held at Platinum Jubilee Auditorium at Yuvaraja’s College in city on July 10 at 10 am. Space Scientist Dr. R.N. Suresh Kumar will be the chief guest. On the occasion, all the resource persons of the monthly science lecture series will be felicitated.

For details, call Mob: 98444-05284 or 91641-26119.