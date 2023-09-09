Swadesh Darshan 2.0: Feasibility study begins

September 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra’s directives, officials have initiated a feasibility study to support the implementation of the Central Government’s Rs. 80-crore Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme within the city limits. Yesterday, officials commenced a survey of tourist destinations.

During a recent ‘Destination Management Committee’ meeting, the DC instructed officials to conduct a feasibility inspection on Sept. 8 to prepare a proposal for the scheme’s initial phase. The study will prioritise developing parking facilities, constructing hanging bridges and introducing toy trains for children, among other planned tourist attractions.

The Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative aims to enhance tourism potential, benefiting both local communities and the broader tourism industry. In Karnataka, Mysuru and Hampi are the two historical cities selected under the scheme.

To prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), a team led by Tourism Department Joint Director M.K. Savitha visited Mysuru Zoo, Dasara Exhibition Grounds, Karanji Lake, Palace Varaha Gate and other destinations.

Officials are exploring options to improve basic infrastructure, promote adventure sports and conduct extensive online publicity for unexplored destinations.

After covering the city, officials will extend their surveys to tourist destinations in the district and city outskirts that can be included in the scheme.

According to official sources, the DPR will help the territorial administration develop a sustainable action plan for destination tourism under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. The DPR will have a 10-year perspective with a policy framework for various tourism verticals, aiming to establish Mysuru as a preferred tourist destination in the country.

The proposed DPR will include destination assessment, statutory and tourism plan review, visioning, target outputs, proposed strategies, action plans (both hard and soft interventions), project operations and a maintenance plan.

Additionally, the DPR will focus on improving air connectivity to other destinations, introducing hop-on-hop-off services with private participation, developing a tourist cruise terminal, enhancing last-mile connectivity and promoting e-vehicle services.

Other plans include relocating the Zoo parking to Exhibition Grounds, refurbishing State-owned hotels and restaurants, integrating toy trains, promoting traditional tonga travel, building a subway from the Zoo to Karanji Lake and showcasing GI-tagged products and Mysuru cuisine.

Members of the survey team include Zoo Executive Director Mahesh Kumar, Karnataka Exhibition Authority CEO Rajesh, Tourism Deputy Director Raghavendra, along with consultants Ashwin and Siddesh from Deloitte Private Limited.