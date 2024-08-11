Gajapayana from Veeranahosahalli on Aug. 21

August 11, 2024

18 elephants shortlisted out of 22; 14 to be finalised tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The famed Dasara festival 2024 is set from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12, and the momentous ‘Gajapayana’ event, showcasing the majestic march of elephants from jungle camps to Mysuru, is scheduled to begin its journey from Veeranahosahalli in Nagarahole National Park, Hunsur taluk, on Aug. 21.

This inaugural event will feature the participation of the first batch of nine elephants. The Dasara elephants, converging from their respective base camps at Veeranahosahalli, will initiate their grand procession from this same location in Hunsur taluk. The Gajapayana will officially kick off the grand Dasara-2024 celebrations.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) – Mysuru Wildlife Division, I.B. Prabhu Gowda, told Star of Mysore this morning that a total of 22 elephants were inspected at various camps, out of which 18 were selected.

The DCF added that 14 elephants will participate in the Dasara festivities, with four kept in reserve as standbys in case of emergencies.

The first batch of nine elephants will have significant roles during the 10-day Nada Habba. These include the Howdah Elephant, standby Howdah Elephant, Kumki Elephants and Pattada Elephants.

Subsequently, a second batch of five Dasara elephants will arrive in Mysuru. These elephants will have lesser responsibilities and will only participate in the Jumboo Savari, the grand finale of the Dasara festivities.

DCF Prabhu Gowda stated that the list of 18 elephants has been sent to the State Government for approval. He added that a High Power Dasara Committee meeting will be held tomorrow in Bengaluru, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will officially release the list of Dasara elephants and the Gajapayana invitation.

He also mentioned that preparations are underway to invite dignitaries, folk troupes and others for Gajapayana.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre stated last week in Mysuru that World Elephant Day will be celebrated tomorrow, Aug. 12, featuring an international conference on ‘Man-elephant conflicts’ at the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK in Bengaluru.

The High Power Dasara Committee meeting, chaired by the CM, will also take place tomorrow afternoon to discuss Gajapayana and release of the invitation, he added.