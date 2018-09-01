Gajapayana tomorrow: Vikrama, Gopi, Dhananjaya leave for Veeranahosahalli

Three Dasara elephants, Vikrama, Gopi and Dhananjaya, started their journey from Kodagu to Veeranahosahalli near Nagarahole National Park this morning to participate in the Gajapayana tomorrow. The elephants were bathed and traditional pujas were performed before they were loaded on to trucks. The elephant and Mahout team is led by Range Forest Officer Arun Kumar and Ranger Ranjan. While it is the 16th Dasara for Vikrama from Aanekaadu elephant camp, it is the first Dasara for Dhananjaya from Dubare camp. Gopi is participating for the fourth time.
Photo News
