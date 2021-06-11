Ganapathy Ashram donates grocery kits to physically challenged persons

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road has donated 1,000 grocery kits to be distributed among physically challenged persons, who take vaccination. The kits were handed over by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji to District Disabilities Officer R. Malini at Lakshminarasimha Kuteera in the Ashram premises yesterday morning. Also, grocery kits were distributed to a few physically challenged persons by the Swamiji on the occasion. Each kit contains 5 kg rice, 1 kg dal, 1 kg sugar, 1 litre cooking oil and other items sufficient for a month. Ashram’s Executive Trustee H.V. Prasad, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Orthopaedician Dr. N. Nithyananda Rao, Kamakshi Hospital Managing Trustee Dr. M. Mahesh Shenoy, Mysuru APMC President Basavaraju and others were present.
