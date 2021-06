June 11, 2021

Syed Rahmathulla (72), former member of District Wakf Advisory Committee and a resident of S.S. Nagar in Bannimantap, passed away this morning at a private hospital in city following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons, three daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle today, according to sources.