June 11, 2021

Mysuru Taluk Block Education Office has organised Direct Phone-in programme tomorrow (June 12) from 11 am to 1 pm for SSLC students of the academic year 2020-21.

Students, parents and teachers can clear all their queries related to question paper pattern, marking scheme and other exam related issues during this phone-in programme by calling Ph: 0821-2331131, Mob: 94806-95307 and 94806-95316, according to a press release.