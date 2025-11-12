Gandhi Shilp Bazaar at JSS Mysore Urban Haat
November 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Under the sponsorship of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi, the JSS Mahavidyapeetha and JSS Mysore Urban Haat, is organising Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, the 150th Handicrafts Exhibition and Sale featuring 50 stalls at JSS Urban Haat in Hebbal from Nov. 14 to 20.

MLA K. Harishgowda will inaugurate the Bazaar on Nov. 14 at 4 pm. Laxman Rao Atukuri, Regional Director, Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Chennai, will preside. Dr. P. Shivaraju, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, B.N. Chandrashekar, Commissioner, City Municipal Council, Hootagalli, K. Dhanarajan, Deputy Director, Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Chennai, S. Vinoth Kumar, Assistant Director, Handicrafts Service Centre, Mysuru, will be the chief guests.

The Bazaar will be open to public from 10.30 am to 9 pm.

Artisans and weavers from various States across India will showcase and sell a wide range of handicraft and handloom products, including wood carvings, stone sculptures, bronze idols, wooden inlay art, terracotta pottery, paper crafts, gemstone jewellery, cotton durries, imitation jewellery and decorative items.

Batik and Kalamkari paintings, leather products, artistic leather footwear, Channapatna toys, embroidery works, Tanjore paintings from Tamil Nadu, Maheshwari and Chanderi sarees from Madhya Pradesh, Madhubani paintings from Bihar, Pattachitra and silver filigree items from Odisha, bamboo and cane crafts from Assam, dry flowers, Chikan embroidery from Uttar Pradesh and Kantha sarees from West Bengal will be available directly from artisans to customers.

For further details, contact Mob: 85534-16939.

