Wild animal menace at villages along forest fringes: Villagers instructed not to move alone

November 12, 2025

Combing operations conducted in villages

Mysore/Mysuru: Following sighting of tiger in H.D. Kote taluk limits coming under Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, combing operations are being conducted in villages bordering the forest and awareness is being created among the villagers besides instructing them to be very careful and not to move alone while going to their agricultural lands and farms.

Based on information that the tiger was being spotted at Taraka, Sathigehundi, Penjahalli, Hunasekuppe, Sogahalli, Kempegowdanahundi, Manchegowdanahalli, Honnammanakatte, Hosaholalu, Ragalakuppe, Magge, Malali and N. Belthur villages in Antharasanthe hobli limits of H.D. Kote taluk, three teams comprising staff of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve were formed and deployed for combing operations during which a tiger was spotted near a farm and was successfully driven back to the forest.

The teams, apart from conducting patrolling every day, are also warning villagers through public address system not to move around alone and farmers, public and children should move around carefully.

Handbills with instructions pertaining to steps to be taken by the public if they spot tiger outside the forest area are also being pasted in villages bordering forests, schools, parking lots and public places.

Meanwhile, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director P.A. Seema said, “Staff was immediately sent as soon as information about tiger sighting was received. Three teams to conduct combing operations have also been formed and also awareness has been created among the villagers besides deploying the staff for day and night patrolling.”

Forest staff has been instructed to monitor the movements of tigers found inside the forest area and keep vigil on the movements of tigers found outside the forest area.

Tiger spotted near H.D. Kote

A tiger was sighted near the brick factory belonging to M.G. Ramakrishnappa and agricultural fields near Ganeshanagudi, close to Taraka Canal in H.D. Kote taluk last evening.

Farmers, who were working in their fields, spotted the tiger last evening and the brick factory workers have clicked photos and recorded videos of the tiger on their mobile phones.

The villagers immediately informed the Forest Department officials over the phone and the Forest officials soon rushed to the spot and closely monitored the tiger’s movements and deployed a drone camera to track the tiger. After tracking the tiger’s pug marks, the Forest officials confirmed that the tiger had moved towards Kabini backwaters and warned the villagers of Beechanahalli, Ganeshanagudi, Nerale, Nerale Hosur, Yelamathuru and surrounding villages to be careful.