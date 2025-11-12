Lack of facilities at Sports Hostel

November 12, 2025

Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra files suo motu case; orders sacking of Girls Hostel Warden

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing dissatisfaction over the discrepancies that came to his notice during his inspection visit to Sports Hostel for Girls in Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarbad on Monday, Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra has filed a suo motu case against the Hostel authorities concerned.

Justice Phaneendra also instructed to sack Hostel Warden hired on a contract basis and recruit permanent Warden and submit action taken report.

The unkempt hostel premises, sub-standard food, lack of cleanliness at hostel surroundings, bathroom, toilet and the waste accumulated at the water sump were among several disorderliness, found during the inspection visit of Upa Lokayukta.

Flagging concerns over the style of functioning of the hostel, which Upa Lokyukta termed as rare, what irked the anti-corruption ombudsman further was, the sour taste of food including breakfast and meals provided to the students, differentiation between seniors and juniors, providing rotten eggs, forcing hostel inmates to clean the premises, mismanagement of library, four defunct computers, non-functioning generator since past four years and the decrepit condition of the volleyball court.

“The Officers concerned and the Hostel Warden, are discharging duties for namesake, which is evident with the large scale irregularities found at the hostel. The authorities should work towards reaching the Government facilities to the inmates in a full-fledged manner,” instructed Justice Phaneendra.

Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Bhaskar Nayak and Hostel Warden Nethra were present during inspection.