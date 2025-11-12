Raghu Kautilya urges DC to replace Devaraj Urs statue

November 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu (Kautilya) has urged the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to replace the recently installed statue of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs at the premises of the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar with a new one that truly resembles the leader, without defaming his legacy.

In his memorandum to the DC, Raghu stated that the present statue fails to capture the likeness of Devaraja Urs due to lack of proper supervision and guidance from Government Heads and responsible officials during its sculpting. He also alleged irregularities in the contract awarded for the work, which cost an estimated Rs. 1.2 crore, claiming that transparency was not maintained in the process.

Raghu recalled that despite Devaraj Urs’ historic contributions to Karnataka, there had been no fitting memorial in his hometown, Mysuru. Taking note of representations from Urs’ admirers, the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had sanctioned Rs. 92 lakh and approved the installation of the statue in front of the new DC’s Office. However, the work dragged on due to political changes and only after mounting pressure from Urs’ followers did the project gain momentum.

Following protests over the delay, the statue was unveiled on Nov. 3 by the Chief Minister — but the ceremony, held without much fanfare, sparked sharp criticism as the statue bore little resemblance to the late leader, Raghu added.