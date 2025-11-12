Rs. 20.50 lakh ‘digital arrest’ con: Mysuru woman nabbed

November 12, 2025

Accused extorted money posing as Mumbai Police Officer; victim from Alappuzha, Kerala

Mysore/Mysuru: A 21-year-old woman from Mysuru, accused of extorting Rs. 20.50 lakh from a man by staging a fake ‘digital arrest’, has been arrested by Alappuzha Cyber Crime Branch Police. The accused has been identified as Chandrika, who was arrested from Ashokapuram, Mysuru, on Nov. 10. Ashokapuram Police, confirming the arrest to Star of Mysore this morning, said that Alappuzha Cyber Crime Police had sought their assistance in locating her residence and executing the arrest.

Police said that Chandrika had ignored multiple summons issued by Alappuzha Cyber Crime Branch Police and failed to appear before investigators, forcing them to proceed with the arrest.

According to the Police, the victim, a private company employee from Alappuzha, was duped by fraudsters who impersonated Mumbai Police officials. The accused contacted the victim through WhatsApp, introducing herself as Neha Sharma from Mumbai Police Headquarters.

Forged documents for credibility

The victim was falsely informed that several fake bank accounts and mobile numbers had been opened in his name and were being used for financial crimes worth crores of rupees. He was accused of receiving Rs. 25 lakh as ‘commission’ and was threatened with a ‘digital arrest’ if he failed to cooperate.

To lend credibility to the claim, the gang sent forged documents, doctored bank statements, ATM card images and photographs via social media. Under pressure, the victim was instructed to transfer his savings to two bank accounts allegedly for “verification purposes.” Believing the claim, he transferred Rs. 20.50 lakh.

When the accused stopped responding, the victim realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The Cyber Crime unit registered a case on Oct. 4.

Investigations revealed that Rs. 11.5 lakh of the victim’s money had been transferred to Chandrika’s personal bank account. Notices were issued to her Mysuru address, but she failed to appear. Subsequently, a Police team arrested her from Ashokapuram.

Police also found that the mobile number linked to Chandrika’s bank account was registered in the name of Surojith Haldar from West Bengal, who is now absconding. Another suspect connected to the second beneficiary account is believed to be in Andhra Pradesh and searches are underway to trace him.