Security stretched thin at KRS Dam

November 12, 2025

Only 57 personnel guarding vast area against ideal strength of 261!

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of Monday night’s car blast in Delhi, security has been tightened at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya, with armed personnel from Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KISF) deployed to strengthen vigilance across the premises.

Under the supervision of KISF Officer Govardhan, personnel were stationed at various entry points of Dam on Tuesday morning. Officers have been instructed to remain on high alert and immediately report any suspicious vehicles or movements near the Dam to the Control Room.

Though 200 personnel are ideally required to secure the vast KRS area, only 57 officers and staff are currently managing operations in rotational shifts. Despite the manpower crunch, the available force has been deployed in three shifts to maintain round-the-clock surveillance.

Visitor baggage is being screened with detectors and vehicle checks have been intensified at parking areas. Patrolling has also been stepped up across the dam, including all access gates.

Hampered measures

However, security efforts are being seriously hampered by non-functional CCTV cameras. Tenders have not been floated for a new surveillance system and installation. Senior officials from both KISF and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) have been informed of the lapses, said Pramod, Assistant Commandant, KSISF, KRS Division.

The baggage scanner at KRS is also malfunctioning and steps are being taken to repair or replace it at the earliest, he added.

No funds from Government

According to CNNL officials, there is a requirement of 261 security personnel to effectively guard the entire KRS Dam. This number, which had earlier come down to 150, has now further reduced to 57.

“Many personnel have been diverted to manage security at Mysore Airport, leaving us severely handicapped,” said a CNNL source.

Security gaps extend beyond manpower. The Dam requires at least 40 high-power and night-vision CCTV cameras, but none of the existing cameras are functioning. Even hand-held security equipment, such as metal detectors and bomb detectors, are rusting and unusable.

“We have submitted a proposal to the Government seeking Rs. 10 crore to install 40 CCTV cameras and procure bomb detection and hand-held scanning devices. However, the funds have not been released. Even the Mandya Deputy Commissioner has written multiple times to the Government, stressing the urgent need for security and surveillance upgrades, but there has been no response so far,” sources added.