Echo of 10/11 Delhi blast: Police fortify city with 10 check-points

November 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following high-intensity blast in Delhi on Nov. 10, Mysuru City Police have intensified night patrolling and security measures across city to ensure law & order and safeguard public.

According to City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Police Officers have been instructed to carry out strict night patrols in all areas, while personnel have been strategically deployed at sensitive locations for close surveillance.

Check-posts (nakabandis) have been established at major junctions and entry-exit points, where vehicles and individuals are being subjected to thorough inspections.

A total of 10 check-points have been set up at city entry and exit points, manned by Armed, Civil and Traffic Police staff. “All vehicles are being inspected and the identities of those entering the city are verified,” the Commissioner said.

Enhanced security has been arranged at tourist spots, religious places, key Government buildings and crowded public areas.

Locations such as Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill Temple and the Dasara Exhibition Grounds have been brought under strict access control, with the installation of Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and separate frisking points for men and women.

Transportation hubs — including bus stands, railway stations, depots, shopping complexes, and malls — are also under frequent anti-sabotage checks to identify suspicious materials.

Police have intensified inspections of lodges, hotels, homestays and dormitories across all Police Station limits. Details of new guests are being verified, along with the purpose of their visit, to ensure no suspicious movement goes unnoticed.

The Social Media Surveillance Unit has also been placed on high alert, monitoring derogatory or inflammatory posts. Necessary action is being taken against individuals attempting to disturb public peace through online platforms.

“These preventive measures aim to protect Mysuru from any unforeseen incidents and to ensure peace and security in the city,” Commissioner Seema Latkar stated.