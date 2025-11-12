Leopard trapped near Bommanahalli

November 12, 2025

Gundlupet: A female leopard, aged about 4 years, was trapped in a cage placed by the Forest Department near Bommanahalli in the taluk on Sunday morning.

A leopard was spotted in and around Bommanahalli since a few months and the wild cat was killing and carrying away the livestock causing a lot of problems to the villagers.

Following several complaints, the Forest Department had placed a cage with live bait near a granite quarry to trap the leopard.

The leopard, which walked into the cage in the early hours of Sunday, was trapped much to the relief of villagers.

The leopard was released into the core area of Bandipur forest, Forest officials said.