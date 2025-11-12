World Diabetes Day: MAHAN to conduct health check-up camps on Nov. 14
World Diabetes Day: MAHAN to conduct health check-up camps on Nov. 14

November 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres (MAHAN) has organised a series of free health check-up camps at 15 to 20 venues, as part of World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14 from 7 am onwards.

Addressing media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city this morning, Past President of MAHAN, Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem said, the camp will be formally inaugurated at the premises of Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard. Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, will be the chief guests.

The number of persons in the country suffering from diabetes is increasing year on year, with the possibilities of surpassing China, in the coming years being more, rued Dr. Nayeem.

The health check-up camps will not just screen the people to identify the symptoms of diabetes at early stage, but also provide suggestions and create awareness. Apart from organising the camps at Kukkarahalli Lake, Madhuvana Park near Law Courts, the camps will be conducted at over 20 hospitals and venues across the city, making it one of the biggest camps.

Dr. Nayeem said, though 15 percent of people in the country are suffering from diabetes, 17 percent among them are leading the life without availing any treatment. China has highest population of diabetics, followed by India. If we adopt a lifestyle without laying much thrust on health, the days are not far, when we will be above China in becoming the country with most diabetics, he added.

Founder-President of MAHAN Dr. R. Mahesh Kumar, Vice-Presidents Dr. N. Vijay Cheluvaraj, Dr. B.N. Rajeeva and K.S. Gururaja, Secretary Dr. H.R. Abhijit and Joint Secretary Dr. R. Basavaraju were present at the press conference.

