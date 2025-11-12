Kannada film actor ‘Gaddappa’ of Thithi-fame passes away at 89

November 12, 2025

Mandya: Channegowda, popularly known as ‘Gaddappa’ for his role in Kannada movie ‘Thithi,’ passed away this morning at his residence in Nodhekoppal village in Mandya taluk. He was 89.

Channegowda had sustained injury to his hip following a fall about a month back and had undergone a surgery. He was also said to be suffering from asthma and heart-related problems.

His daughter Shobha, who has confirmed the death, said that the last rites will be performed at the village this evening.

Channegowda had acted in about eight films including Thithi, Tharle Village, Johnny Mera Naam and Halli Panchayiti among others.

He became popular for his role as Gaddappa in the movie Thithi, which was directed by Ram Reddy.