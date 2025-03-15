Gandhi Shilp Bazaar expo begins in city
March 15, 2025

Mysuru: The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar exhibition, sponsored by the Directorate of Handloom Handicrafts and Sericulture, Government of Tripura, was inaugurated by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ukesh Kumar at JSS Mysore Urban Haat in Hebbal yesterday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju presided. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and Director, Directorate of Handloom Handicrafts and Sericulture, Government of Tripura, R. Arun Kumar, Assistant Director (Marketing Department), D.T. Manjuswamy and Assistant Director K.S. Sunil Kumar were present.

The 10-day exhibition, which commenced on Mar. 14, will remain open until Mar. 23 from 10 am to 9 pm. Entry to the exhibition is free. Gandhi Shilp Bazaar aims to promote and showcase traditional handicrafts and handlooms from across India, providing a platform for artisans to display and sell their handicrafts.

