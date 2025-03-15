MOF to host talk on ‘Development as Swaraj’ in city tomorrow
MOF to host talk on ‘Development as Swaraj’ in city tomorrow

March 15, 2025

Mysuru: Mysore Open Forum (MOF) has organised a talk on ‘Development as Swaraj – Towards a Sustainable and Equitable Future’ by Dr. Sumanas Koulagi of Janapada Seva Trust, Melukote, on Mar. 16 at 10.30 am at Kalpa Kshetra auditorium in Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 1st Phase.

Dr. Sumanas Koulagi, after B.Sc from the University of Mysore (UoM), got an MS degree from Oxford and Ph.D from University of Sussex, UK, in 2021. He is the recipient of grants and fellowships as follows: Education grant, The Sidhwa Trust, 2016; Tuition grant, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, 2016; Travel grant, Somerville College, University of Oxford, 2014; BCM small grant, School of Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford, 2014; Oxford-Indira Gandhi Graduate scholarship, University of Oxford, 2013-14; Summer research fellowship, Indian Academy of Sciences, 2012.

He has authored a book titled ‘Development as Swaraj – Towards a sustainable and equitable future’ published by Routledge of London. He has contributed a number of articles to Journals, Newspapers and Magazines and has lectured at many forums.

He is an active participant in the activities of Janapada Seva Trust established near Melukote, Karnataka, by seniors of his family. The Trust is doing great service in the improvement in the lives of the downtrodden and physically impaired people especially from rural areas. The Trust has established schools, colleges and training centres.

His talk will focus on establishing freedom as self-service and development to benefit the less fortunate members of society.

The talk is open to all. For details call Mob: 94498-19536.

