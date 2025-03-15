March 15, 2025

Mysuru: Thema Theatre Company will be staging the Kannada play ‘LSD’ at Natana School of Theatre Arts in Ramakrishnanagar in city on Sunday (Mar. 16) at 6.30 pm.

Written by Dr. S.V. Kashyap, the play is directed by Dr. S.V. Sushma. Sunetra Pandit, Sneha Kappanna and Dr. S.V. Sushma will enact the play. Tickets are priced at Rs. 150.

For details, contact Mob: 72595-37777.

About the play: Life is a roller coaster ride stormed by our desires, dreams and fears. It is a constant turmoil between ups and downs and a continuous tussle between joy and pain. But this flying spirit of life has to face a bitter-sweet truth called ‘reality.’ Not everything we dream to be, desire to have might be ours. But we still move on and embrace whatever the reality throws at us.

In this unfair-uneven society, every tiring heart needs a ray of hope, every frowning face needs a pinch of smile. One such small attempt to make our lives smile is the play ‘LSD.’