Miscreant barges into house, snatches gold chain

March 15, 2025

Mysuru: A miscreant, who barged into a house, brandished a machete, snatched the gold chain from the house occupant and fled from the spot. The incident took place at the house of Girish, located at Police Layout 2nd Stage, near Tirumala School at SPV Nagar in city on Thursday night.

At about 9.30 pm on Thursday, the miscreant, wearing a helmet and muffler, barged into the house, brandished a machete, threatened Girish and snatched the 23-gram gold chain Girish was wearing and fled from the spot.

Based on the complaint from Girish, Alanahalli Police, who visited the house, conducted mahazar, registered a case and have collected footages of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity besides launching a hunt to nab the miscreant.

