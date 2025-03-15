Talk on temple architecture

March 15, 2025

Mysuru: The 101st ‘Interaction with Achievers’ organised by Mysore Art Gallery under its Monthly Series, at its premises on Ramanuja Road in the city, tomorrow (Mar. 16) at 11 am will feature M.N. Prabhakar, an expert in temple architecture.

Retired lecturer of history Prof. L.N. Swamy will be the chief guest. Founder- President of Mysuru Art Gallery L. Shivalingappa will preside.

Noted gamaki G.N. Padma, retired History Professor Dr. Usharani, researcher and Director of Green One NGO Pawan Mourya Chakravarty, Deputy Superintending Epigraphist, Office of the Director of Epigraphy, Dr. S. Nagarajappa and expert in Ancient History and Archaeology Dr. S.N. Shivarudra Swamy will be the special invitees.

Profile: M.N. Prabhakar, who is a Science graduate and worked as a bank manager, had a passion for temple architecture, study of inscriptions and culture and the related aspects. His research articles have been published by the University of Mysore, Hampi Kannada University and Bangalore University. He has submitted his findings in the form of essays at History Academy and other institutions of repute. He has an expertise in capturing the photographs of gopura (tower), garbhagudi (sanctum sanctorum), designs of the foundation, dwibanga, tribanga and abangha (of the idols), sthanika lakshana and weapons in the hands of the idols, thus leaving the viewers awestruck.

There is no definite information on the progeny of architecture, but on the basis of available written manuscripts, Prabhakar has done a study on the evolution of architecture, on the basis of 18 rishis including Vishwakarma, Mayanagjit, Narada, Purandara, Garga, Shukra and Bruhaspati to name a few. He has innate ability to educate the common man in a heart touching manner about the intricacies of architecture.