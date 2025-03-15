Woman robbed of gold chain worth Rs. 2.5 lakh at bus stand

March 15, 2025

Mysuru: A 62-year-old woman was relieved of her gold mangalsutra worth Rs. 2.5 lakh at KSRTC Sub-Urban bus stand in city.

The victim Devamma of Chinnagiri Koppal in Srirangapatna had been to Nanjangud temple, along with a group of devotees, on Mar. 13. She was waiting for bus at Platform No. 10 at the bus stand to return to her native at around 6 pm, when she was allegedly robbed of her chain weighing 35 grams.

Lashkar Police Inspector Prasad has collected CCTV camera footage of the bus stand. A case has been registered and investigation is on.