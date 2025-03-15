Woman robbed of gold chain worth Rs. 2.5 lakh at bus stand
News

Woman robbed of gold chain worth Rs. 2.5 lakh at bus stand

March 15, 2025

Mysuru: A 62-year-old woman was relieved of her gold mangalsutra worth Rs. 2.5 lakh at KSRTC Sub-Urban bus stand in city.

The victim Devamma of Chinnagiri Koppal in Srirangapatna had been to Nanjangud temple, along with a group of devotees, on Mar. 13. She was waiting for bus at Platform No. 10 at the bus stand to return to her native at around 6 pm, when she was allegedly robbed of her chain weighing 35 grams.

Lashkar Police Inspector Prasad has collected CCTV camera footage of the bus stand. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching