Gandhiji stands tall at Gangothri

GTD to unveil the world’s tallest standing posture statue of the Mahatma tomorrow

Mysuru: A 11 feet tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi in standing posture among the 27 cement sculptures of Gandhiji to be unveiled on Nov.6 at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri here is said to be the tallest among other statues of the Mahatma in standing posture in the world. A similar statue installed in London is said to be 10 feet tall.

Addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan yesterday, University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna said that 42 sculptors from various parts of the State commenced the making of 27 sculptures of Gandhiji on Oct.22. He further said that the thematic sculptures portray the Dandi March, working on the Charaka, Gandhiji playing with children and the Mahatma with Tagore. He added that Karnataka Shilpa Kala Academy had provided a fund of Rs.20 lakh and another Rs.2 lakh by UoM.