Gang-rape accused arrested in Bengaluru

Police teams spread dragnet to nab the remaining three accused

Mysuru: Nazarbad Police, who had registered a case on four persons on charges of allegedly raping a call centre employee on last Sunday night, have arrested the prime accused in the case at Bengaluru yesterday.

The arrested is 26-year-old Chirag, a resident of Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district. He was arrested at Bengaluru Airport and the Police have launched a hunt to nab the other three accused, according to Nazarbad Inspector Mahadevaswamy.

City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, who confirmed the arrest, said “Based on the complaint, our teams were on the lookout for the accused in different locations including Hassan, Channapatna and Bengaluru and on Saturday, we could arrest the main accused, Chirag.”

The City Police Chief said that the Police teams are on a look out for the remaining three accused.

It may be recalled that on last Sunday, the call centre employee, a 20-year-old girl had gone to eat pani puri near the entry gate of Chamundi Hill and as it had become dark she called her friend Chirag over the phone and requested him to drop her home in J.P. Nagar.

According to her complaint, after Chirag picked her up, he picked up three of his friends on the way and drove to a deserted place where they allegedly assaulted her physically and sexually besides abandoning her at the spot.

The girl somehow reached Cheluvamba Hospital and had got herself admitted on last Sunday night and finally lodged a complaint at Nazarbad Police Station on Friday.

