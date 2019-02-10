Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 & Alanahalli Survey No.41: Only two cases pending in High Court, clarifies MLA Ramdas

Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas has clarified that the State Advocate General has already informed the High Court in two cases on the issue of deleting ‘B-Kharab’ classification of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Layouts in Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and Alanahalli Survey No.41. “Only two cases are pending in the Karnataka High Court and the Advocate General would soon inform the Court about the Cabinet decision in this regard also,” said Ramdas.

The MLA was clarifying to a report published in Star of Mysore yesterday that said that the Advocate General had already given his favourable opinion to the previous Government led by Siddharamaiah and as a result, the Siddharamaiah Government had taken a Cabinet decision to leave out Siddarthanagar and Alanahalli, K.C. Nagar, J.C. Nagar and Income Tax Layouts from ‘B-Kharab’ classification.

There was a glitch in issuing the Government Order by the Revenue Department because there were four cases pending in the High Court in this regard. As a result, there was a need for the Advocate General to inform the High Court about the Cabinet decision and get the Court’s clearance for issuing the order as per the Cabinet decision.

Now the MLA has clarified that there were only two cases pending in the Court and the Advocate General would apprise the High Court soon about the Cabinet decision. After this, the State Government will issue a Government Order to delete the B-Kharab classification, may be, a week after Feb.25, he added.

