Garbage dumping, blocked footpath on Vani Vilas Road

July 22, 2025

Sir,

We are proud that Mysuru has been recognised as the third cleanest city in India. Congratulations to all those who have worked tirelessly to maintain the city’s cleanliness.

However, we wish to highlight a persistent issue on Vani Vilas Road, where some individuals continue to irresponsibly dump food waste, liquor bottles and other garbage.

We urge the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities to take strict action against those tarnishing the city’s image.

Additionally, the roadside drainage in this area has been blocked for over two years, resulting in a severely damaged footpath filled with potholes.

We request immediate attention to restore proper drainage and pedestrian access too.

Hope the MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif will look into such issues across the city and help the tax-paying citizens.

— Prasad, Lakshmipuram, 20.7.2025

