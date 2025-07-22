Garbage dumping, blocked footpath on Vani Vilas Road
Voice of The Reader

Garbage dumping, blocked footpath on Vani Vilas Road

July 22, 2025

Sir,

We are proud that Mysuru has been recognised as the third cleanest city in India. Congratulations to all those who have worked tirelessly to maintain the city’s cleanliness.

However, we wish to highlight a persistent issue on Vani Vilas Road, where some individuals continue to irresponsibly dump food waste, liquor bottles and other garbage.

We urge the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities to take strict action against those tarnishing the city’s image.

Additionally, the roadside drainage in this area has been blocked for over two years, resulting in a severely damaged footpath filled with potholes.

We request immediate attention to restore proper drainage and pedestrian access too.

Hope the MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif will look into such issues across the city and help the tax-paying citizens.

— Prasad, Lakshmipuram, 20.7.2025

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching