Prize winners of Inaugural Edition of Rotary Mysore Midtown Charity Golf Tournament

Mysuru: Following are the prize winners of the Inaugural Edition of Rotary Mysore Midtown Timbertales Charity Golf Tournament-2025 held at J.W. Golf Club in city on July 18 and 19:
Strokeplay Gross: M. Chirayu (71 Gross) – Winner; M.G. Chengappa (74 Gross) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over B.S. Krishna).
Strokeplay Net (H/C 0 to 12): Arun Srinivas (66 Net) – Winner; Dhananjay Basavaraj (67 Net) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over B.S. Krishna).
Strokeplay Net (H/C 13 to 18): Supreeth Raj (65 Net) – Winner; Varinder Singh (66 Net) – Runner.
Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 18): B.S. Krishna (40 Points) – Winner; M. Ramesh (39 Points) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over Wg. Cdr. B.M. Dhananjay).
Stableford Net (H/C 19 to 24): M.P. Rishabh (40 Points) – Winner; M. Suresh (40 Points) – Runner.
Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) for Seniors 65 Years & Above: Capt. K.K. Venkatesh (37 Points) – Winner; H.S. Gopinath (35 Points) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over S.A. Thimmiah, Lt. Gen. P.C. Thimmaya, R. Madhusudan and Raghuveer Ponnuswamy).
Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) for Super Seniors 75 Years & Above: K.C. Eapen (34 Points) – Winner.
A total of 180 players took part in the Tournament sponsored by Rotary Mysore Midtown, according to a press release from JWGC Tournament Committee Chairperson Sonam Chugh and Hon. Secretary V.G. Achar.
