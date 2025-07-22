Prize winners of Inaugural Edition of Rotary Mysore Midtown Charity Golf Tournament
Sports

Prize winners of Inaugural Edition of Rotary Mysore Midtown Charity Golf Tournament

July 22, 2025

Mysuru: Following are the prize winners of the Inaugural Edition of Rotary Mysore Midtown Timbertales Charity Golf Tournament-2025 held at J.W. Golf Club in city on July 18 and 19:

Strokeplay Gross: M. Chirayu (71 Gross) – Winner; M.G. Chengappa (74 Gross) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over B.S. Krishna).

Strokeplay Net (H/C 0 to 12): Arun Srinivas (66 Net) – Winner; Dhananjay Basavaraj (67 Net) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over B.S. Krishna).

Strokeplay Net (H/C 13 to 18): Supreeth Raj (65 Net) – Winner; Varinder Singh (66 Net) – Runner.

Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 18): B.S. Krishna (40 Points) – Winner; M. Ramesh (39 Points) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over Wg. Cdr. B.M. Dhananjay).

District Governor Nominee (DGN) Rtn. Yashaswi Somashekar teeing off the Inaugural Edition of Rotary Mysore Midtown Timbertales Charity Golf Tournament on July 18 as others look on.

Stableford Net (H/C 19 to 24): M.P. Rishabh (40 Points) – Winner; M. Suresh (40 Points) – Runner.

Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) for Seniors 65 Years  & Above: Capt. K.K. Venkatesh (37 Points)  – Winner; H.S. Gopinath (35 Points) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over S.A. Thimmiah, Lt. Gen. P.C. Thimmaya, R. Madhusudan and Raghuveer Ponnuswamy).

Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) for Super Seniors 75 Years & Above: K.C. Eapen (34 Points) – Winner.

A total of 180 players took part in the Tournament sponsored by Rotary Mysore Midtown, according to a press release from JWGC Tournament Committee Chairperson Sonam Chugh and Hon. Secretary V.G. Achar.

