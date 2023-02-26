Gayathri Talkies owner M.T. Ramachandra

February 26, 2023

M.T. Ramachandra (76), film exhibitor, proprietor of Gayathri Talkies on Chamaraja Double Road and a resident of Lakshmipuram, passed away yesterday night in city.

He leaves behind his wife Asha Ramachandra, son M.R. Rajaram, daughter-in-law Seema Rajaram, grandchildren Riddhi Gayathri and Rudraksha Cheluvachar Gayathri and a host of relatives and friends.

A senior Rotarian, he was the Past President of Rotary Mysore and had instituted ‘Rotary Gayathri Education Award.’

Ramachandra was also the President of Sri Kalikamba Kamateshwaraswamy Temple on K.T. Street in city.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon, according to family sources.