General Branch at City Police Commissioner’s new Office sealed as Cop tests positive
COVID-19, News

General Branch at City Police Commissioner’s new Office sealed as Cop tests positive

July 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The General Branch at the City Police Commissioner’s new Office in Nazarbad has been sealed down and is being sanitised after a staff has tested positive for COVID.

The staff, attached to City Armed Reserve Police, was working at the General Branch on deputation. As he had developed COVID symptoms, he had refrained from work and was in home quarantine after giving his throat fluid sample for COVID test.

As the COVID test result declared him to be positive for the virus, the General Branch in the ground floor of the City Top Cop’s new building has been sealed down and spraying of disinfectant is being undertaken.

Meanwhile, five to six staff working in the General Branch are kept under home quarantine.

