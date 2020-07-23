CET-2020: NIE conducts free online mock tests from July 23 to 29
CET-2020: NIE conducts free online mock tests from July 23 to 29

July 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, is conducting mock tests of K-CET 2020 from July 23 to 29 for Engineering aspirants. Candidates can take up the mock tests online through the official website https://www.nie.ac.in and also through following links:

Physics:https://forms.gle/tMGEKY2frnQUmReVA

Chemistry:https://forms.gle/QvSmz4ezoUsMdPGq6

Mathematics:https://forms.gle/YUUM74uMSKZoQY7R7

Mock tests will be of 70 minutes each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates can take up the test in their convenient time from July 23 to July 29.

The mock tests will also have the facility of navigation through questions and sections. Once the answers are submitted, candidates will be able to view their score and correct answers. 

PU students can utilise this free online mock test which will help them to understand the Karnataka CET paper pattern and also to know their preparation levels for the exam. For mock CET related issues or any other queries contact Dr. Chandra (99802-09605); Dr. B.N. Sankarshan (95350-51930); Dr. V. Lakshmi Ranganatha (98806-80493); Dr. K.S. Nithin (98454-73183); Dr. Shivarajkumar (97318-54570) and Dr. Shubha Nagaraj (99026-34479), according tom a press release from NIE  Principal.

