Girl student ‘falls ill’, dies

August 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A Second PUC student who reportedly fell ill died later at a hospital in city on Monday morning.

H.V. Jaya Prarthana (17), who was studying at Daksha PU College in city, is that unfortunate girl student. She is the daughter of K. Venkatesh of Nagamangala in Mandya district and was staying at the college hostel here.

She developed vomiting symptoms at around 3 pm on Sunday and was taken to Adarsha Hospital in Hootagalli by hostel warden and nurse. Following treatment, she was taken back to hostel. However, she was found suffering till midnight, following which she was taken to Pralaksha Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death at about 5.15 am.

On receiving information of her death, the grieving parents and relatives came from Nagamangala to the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and blamed the College staff for being irresponsible, by not informing them about her health condition, which eventually cost her life.

Acting on the complaint of girl’s parents, Vijayanagar Police Inspector Suresh Kumar filed a case of Unnatural Death.

The body of Jaya Prarthana was handed over to her parents after post-mortem yesterday.

Students protest

Later in the evening, fellow students of the College staged a protest at the campus. They levelled allegations of mismanagement at the College Hostel and negligence towards students’ health despite collecting Rs. 10,000 separately as medical fee.

Jaya Prarthana was indisposed since afternoon and the Warden who stays in the opposite room, didn’t even care to visit her, the students alleged.

A few days ago, several students fell sick due to food poisoning, but the College Management has failed to take note, the students alleged further.

Principal clarifies

S. Rathnakar, Principal of Daksha PU College, told Star of Mysore today that the girl student had health issues at the time of her admission to the College itself but her parents had not told them about it.

“As soon as she began vomiting, we rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors treated her and sent her back to hostel. But again at 9 pm, she began to suffer from low blood pressure, following which we admitted her to Pralaksha Hospital. As it was late night, we thought of intimating her parents in the morning but unfortunately the girl student breathed her last at the hospital,” the Principal regretted.