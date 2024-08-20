Mysuru woman conquers Mount Elbrus in Russia

August 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Jammada Preeth Appaiah, a resident of Bannimantap, Mysuru, reached the summit of Mount Elbrus, the tallest mountain in Russia and Europe, on Aug. 17. She completed the climb in 7 hours and 20 minutes, starting at midnight and reaching the peak at 7.20 am. She was part of 11-member expedition team.

Preeth is the second person from Kodagu to achieve this feat, following Tekkada Bhavani from Peroor, Napoklu. In March 2023, Preeth also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak and the tallest free-standing mountain in the world at 5,895 metres (19,340 feet).

Mount Elbrus, an extinct volcano standing at 5,642 metres (18,510 feet) above sea level, is located deep within the Caucasus range near the Georgia border. This range, which includes 14 of Europe’s highest mountains, spans 700 miles and is home to the tenth-most prominent peak in the world.

Situated in the southern Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Mount Elbrus is the highest peak of the Caucasus Mountains. Although part of the Caucasus Range, which straddles Asia and Europe, most geographers classify it as the tallest peak in Europe.

Speaking to Star of Mysore over the phone, Preeth Appaiah shared details of her journey to conquer Mount Elbrus. She departed from Mysuru on Aug. 9, arriving in Russia on Aug. 10. On Aug. 11, she undertook an acclimatisation trek to a mountain rich in Molybdenum, standing at 4,120 metres (13,515 feet).

Following this initial trek, Preeth travelled to Elbrus village and completed two more days of acclimatisation walks to Pastukhov Rocks. The final summit push for Mount Elbrus began around midnight, with Preeth reaching the peak by 7.20 am on Aug. 17.

Biting cold

“Mount Elbrus is fraught with hidden death traps, with temperatures plummeting to minus 35 to minus 40 degrees. The Arctic wind is extremely dangerous and despite wearing five layers of clothing and climbing gear, the cold was unbearable. The mountain is riddled with crevices and craters that can easily be camouflaged by snow in bad weather. We couldn’t summit for two days due to the weather, so we finally made the ascent on Aug. 17,” Preeth recounted.

After successfully scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, Preeth was determined to conquer Mount Elbrus as part of her goal to climb all seven summits — the highest mountains on each continent.

Preeth Appaiah is a home-maker, married to advocate Jammada M. Aiyanna in Mysuru. The couple has two sons, Pratham Poonacha and Aryan Kuttappa. Preeth is the daughter of late Hon. Captain Kunjiyanda Appaiah and Gowramma. Her brother, Kunjiyanda Machaiah (Machu), is a wildlife photographer.