Kolkata rape and murder case: Students demand harsher punishment to accused

August 20, 2024

JSS Hospital staff take out candle light rally

Mysore/Mysuru: Students from various Colleges staged a protest under the banner of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) at Ramaswamy Circle in the city yesterday, condemning the recent case of brutal rape and murder of a Post Graduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The protesters, who demanded harsher punishment to the accused to check recurrence of such incidents, urged for a framing of stricter law. The society is facing a cultural crisis, with women irrespective of their age becoming victims of sexual assault. A month ago in Andhra Pradesh, three school boys in the age group of 12 to 13 years unleashed their sexual prowess on a minor girl and murdered her. A similar incident, involving a boy was reported in Mumbai too. The Kolkata incident involving a medico is an addition to such gruesome cases, the protesting students said in anguish.

The fast growing influence of porn films, literature and websites are also the reason for failure in building a healthy society. The women at work place must be provided adequate security, the protesters demanded further.

AIDSO District President Chandrakala, District Secretary Suma, activists Seema, Neethushri, Pushpa, Nithin, Swathi, Chandana, Chandrika, Hema, Disha, Anjali and others took part.

Candle light rally: Condemning the recent incident of rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata hospital, the doctors and staff of JSS Hospital, Mysuru, took out a candle light rally from Maharaja’s College Grounds on Krishnaraja Boulevard to old Deputy Commissioner’s Office in the city yesterday.

They held placards demanding stringent punishment to the accused in Kolkata case and security for the health staff at work place. By keeping the burning candles at one place, they observed silence praying for the soul of the rape victim.