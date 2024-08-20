Congress Legal Cell takes out torch-light march

August 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Legal Cell of Mysuru District Congress and Siddaramaiah followers took out a torch-light march in the city last evening to strongly condemn Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s action of granting sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA sites allotment scam.

Advocates, who gathered near Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite the City Law Courts Complex, marched through Vani Vilas Road and Government Tamil School (JSS Students Hostel), before culminating at the starting point. Throughout the march, they raised slogans against the Centre and the Governor.

Addressing the protesters, senior advocate C.M. Jagadish termed the Governor’s action as unconstitutional. Maintaining that Siddaramaiah has not done anything wrong, he observed that the Governor’s action was aimed at destabilising the Government, in which the Centre and the State Opposition parties are also involved.

Noting that a case should have been registered against Siddaramaiah if an investigation was to begin against him, Jagadish noted that there is no case registered against the CM.

Terming the Governor’s action as politically motivated, he noted that even High Court has ordered that no action must be taken against CM till Aug. 29, when the next hearing in the CM’s petition against the Governor’s sanction comes up. He urged the Governor to withdraw the sanction.

KPCC Legal Cell General Secretary A.R. Kantharaj said that Siddaramaiah has won the first step in the legal battle.

Mysuru District Congress Legal Cell President Thimmaiah too spoke and said that the High Court, observing that there was no prima facie evidence against Siddaramaiah, has ordered that no action should be taken against the CM till Aug. 29. He said that the Governor has lost the moral right to continue in the Constitutional post.

District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, advocates Ramakrishna, Gangadhar, Puttasiddegowda, Umesh, Shivaprasad, Tanuja Mahesh and others took part in the protest march.

Meanwhile, some members of the Mysore Bar Association have sought the Association’s nod for launching a movement against the Governor’s sanction for prosecuting the CM. The Association is likely to meet today to take a decision in this regard, it is learnt.