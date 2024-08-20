Photos bring Wayanad landslides tragedy closer home

August 20, 2024

World Photography Day celebrated

Mysore/Mysuru: Rare photos that provide a peek into the recent landslides that occurred at Wayanad in Kerala and the wildlife, were exhibited as part of World Photography Day celebrations organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakarthara Bhavana in the city yesterday.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, who inaugurated the World Photography Day celebrations and photo exhibition said, the photos shot by the lensmen from the city, send a better message to the society. It is laudable that, the photographers of Mysuru have been working with a social concern.

Speaking after receiving the felicitation, Photo-journalist Vishwanath Suvarna said, during the era of film rolls, when the photos were captured rarely on the camera, they remained far etched in the memory. But now, even though hundreds of frames can be captured in no time on digital cameras, rarely any photos remain etched in the memory for their novelty. The photo-journalists should focus on this aspect of the profession, he said.

MDJA President K. Deepak presided. General Secretary Dharmapura Narayan, President of Mysuru District Photo-journalists Association Pragathi Gopalakrishna, photo-journalists Anurag Basavaraj, M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav and S.R. Madhusudhan, Executive Committee Members Hampa Nagaraj, Nani Hebbal, Hangod Nataraj, Hullahalli Mohan, Ravichandra Hanchya and others were present.