Girl student made to undress for bringing mobile phone to school

January 7, 2022

Srirangapatna: A girl student was allegedly made to undress by the Head Mistress (HM) of a Government School after she (student) was suspected of bringing mobile phone to class.

The incident took place at the Government High School in Ganangoru village, Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district about a week ago.

It is learnt that the girl student, studying in 8th standard, had brought a mobile phone to the classroom and the Head Mistress, who is said to have noticed it, took the girl student to another classroom and locked her up.

Villagers and parents alleged that Head Mistress, after locking the girl in another room, made her to undress, thus behaving in an indecent manner.

Demanding stern action against the Head Mistress, the villagers and parents have lodged a complaint with Tahsildar Shwetha.

The Tahsildar, after receiving the complaint, visited the school and collected information from the girl student.

Speaking to media persons, Tahsildar Shwetha said that she has discussed the matter with the Block Education Officer (BEO) and has informed about the complaint to Mandya Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) asking him to initiate action against the HM.

The Tahsildar said that the parents of the girl student had lodged a complaint with her a week back following which she visited the school, spoke to every student individually about the incident and collected information from them. She said it looks like the Head Mistress had made the girl to undress to search for the mobile phone in person and added that she has suggested the BEO to send the HM on compulsory leave.

Continuing, Tahsildar Shwetha said that she has submitted the statements of students and the Head Mistress to the higher officials after conducting a preliminary investigation. The future course of action will be taken by the DDPI, as the BEO does not have the authority to initiate action against the Head Mistress, she added.

Mandya DDPI Javaregowda, condemning the alleged action by the Head Mistress, said that he has recommended the Commissioner to initiate action against the Head Mistress.