85 die in 6 years at 12 black spots within city

January 7, 2022

Motorists speed on these stretches despite warning signs, say Police

Mysore/Mysuru: Black spots account for 90 percent of the road accidents in the country. Over 60 percent of the black spots on National Highways in India where more than 28,000 deaths took place in road crashes in a period of three years have been rectified till October 2021 and a total of Rs. 4,512.36 crore has been spent nationwide.

In road safety management, a black spot is a place where road traffic accidents have historically been concentrated. It may have occurred for a variety of reasons, such as a sharp drop or corner in a straight road, so oncoming traffic is concealed, a hidden junction on a fast road, poor or concealed warning signs at cross-roads.

In any given 500-metre stretch if there are more than 10 accidents in three years that have resulted in loss of lives, such places are called black spots. In Mysuru city limits, there are 12 black spots

In the last six years, 85 people have lost their lives in the 12 black spots and in all 315 accidents have occurred where 348 persons have sustained injuries. In 2021 from Jan. 1 till Dec. 31, 45 accidents have taken place in these black spots and 4 people have died and 52 of them have sustained injuries.

In the black spots that come under Krishnaraja Traffic Sub-Division, 12 accidents have taken place last year and 5 people have lost their lives. Though six accidents have been reported in Narasimharaja limits, no deaths have occurred. In the five black spots that come under Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station, one person has died in 13 accidents. In V.V. Puram limits there are five black spots and 15 accidents have occurred with two deaths.

When compared to 2020, the accidents in 2021 have reduced a bit but the death rates have increased by 50 percent. In 2020, 49 accidents were reported where 4 deaths and 54 injuries have been recorded. In 2019, 62 accidents were reported where 32 people died and 75 persons sustained injuries.

Likewise from 2016 to 2018, 169 accidents were reported in the 12 black spots where 41 people lost their lives and 167 sustained injuries.

Police role

The strategy to eliminate these black spots includes effective road engineering solutions at the design stage, rectification of accident black spots, and improvement in automobile engineering, driver education, revision and effective enforcement of laws.

The Police have taken a proactive role in rectifying the black spots by bush cutting to clear the tree branches or shrubs that obstruct smooth movement of vehicles and to increase visibility.

“This apart, we have taken measures to install warning signages on the stretches indicating the imminent danger to the motorists. A couple of such signages have already been installed at the black spots. We have also taken measures asking other public utilities to install street lights if at all the stretches are dark. Still people speed on the stretch ignoring the warning signs that cause accidents,” a Police officer said.

12 BLACK SPOTS

1. Bandipalya APMC Yard Gate on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road

2. Near Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama on Ooty Road

3. Stretch between Siddalingapura and Kalasthawadi on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway (Sreeya Comforts)

4. Devegowda Circle on Bannur Road

5. Near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar on T. Narasipur Road

6. Near Tirumala Trust on Ring Road Junction

7. Kumar Farm near Dodda Aalada Mara

8. Near Daksha PU College in Hebbal Ring Road

9. Hootagalli Junction on Ring Road

10. Stretch between SRS Colony and Yeshasvini Kalyana Mantap on Hunsur Road

11. Ring Road Junction on KRS Road

12. Stretch between Infant Jesus Church and Roost Hotel on Hunsur Road