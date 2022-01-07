State Govt. announces Rs.3,885 crore for Urban Local Bodies
State Govt. announces Rs.3,885 crore for Urban Local Bodies

January 7, 2022

Rs.16.5 crore for Mysuru’s Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan

Bengaluru: In a major push for Urban Development projects, the State Government has given administrative approval for release of Rs.3,885 crore for implementation of Nagarothana Scheme in 302 Urban Local Bodies across the State.

Announcing this after a State Cabinet meeting at Bengaluru yesterday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that under the scheme, infrastructure would be developed in City Corporations, City Municipal Councils (CMCs), Town Municipal Councils (TMCs) and Town Panchayats (TPs).

The Minister said that the Cabinet approved the Jal Jeevan Mission project for ensuring piped water supply to all residents of the State and also enabling the Government to borrow Rs.167 crore from the World Bank for the Project, the total cost of which is Rs.9,152 crore.

Ambedkar Bhavan

Continuing, the Minister said that the Government has given administrative approval for releasing Rs.16.5 crore for completion of  works on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan at Mysuru.

The other Cabinet decisions taken included construction of a new 5-star hotel at Jog Falls and a Ropeway across Sharavati river at a total cost of Rs.116 crore; Rs.406 crore for supply of IT equipment and appointment of service providers at all Sub-Registrar offices in the State; Rs.12 crore for construction of  film actor M.H. Ambarish Memorial at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Studios and allocation of lands for various Trusts and organisations spread across the State.

