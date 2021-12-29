Gold medal in Bhagavad Gita recitation Exam
Gold medal in Bhagavad Gita recitation Exam

December 29, 2021

Mansi U.S. Achar, a third standard student of Christ Public School, Mysuru, has completed ‘Srimad Bhagavad Gita Recitation Exam’ held at Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru, in distinction and has secured gold medal. Daughter of H.N. Usharani and G. Umashankar, a businessman and a resident of T.K. Layout, the 8-year-old girl has learnt 700 shlokas in 10 months. Mansi is seen receiving the certificate from Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Gold medal in Bhagavad Gita recitation Exam”

  1. Gusto says:
    December 30, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    OMG, @Questo will say this is Brahminical nonsense! Of all the quotes from Basaveshwara, he cites about pigs, which he loves in his sandwich!
    But we need Swamiji like this for his good spiritual guidance.

    Reply

