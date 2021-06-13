Good response for mega blood donation in city

June 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: On the eve of World Blood Donors’ Day and also to meet the growing demand for blood in the current COVID crisis, a mega blood donation camp was held to collect 1,008 units of blood in City.

It was also an opportunity for people in the age group of 18 to 50 years, who have not been vaccinated yet, to donate as they cannot donate blood for one month after taking the jab.

Over 500 people had donated blood by noon as against the target of 1,008 units.

The mega camp is organised by Rotary Clubs of Mysuru, Terapanth Yuva Parishat, Human Touch and RGS Group at seven different places between 8 am and 2 pm. Participants in this camp are; JSS Hospital, Kamakshi Hospital, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Chandrakala Hospital, Cauvery Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital and Jeevadhara Blood Banks. This voluntary camp is held at Madhava Shenoy Kalyana Mantap, Venkatalingaiah Kalyana Mantap, Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantap, Brahmaramba Kalyana Mantap, Kodava Samaja, Kannika Mahal and Terapanth Bhavan.

While Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas inaugurated the camp at Terapanth Bhavan, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra inaugurated it at Kannika Mahal. Akhila Bharat Yuva Terapanth President Ashok, Terapanth Yuva Parishat Mysuru Unit President Dinesh Jain Dak, Rotary Club President Manjesh, Rotary Clubs Community Technical Director Venkatesh, Hare Srinivasa Group President H.K. Gundu Venkateshkumar, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Vikram from Human Touch, S.K. Dinesh from Arya Vysya Rajakiya Samiti and others were present.