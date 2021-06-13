Free jab for 18 to 44 yrs from June 21
News

Free jab for 18 to 44 yrs from June 21

June 13, 2021

Blood Banks likely to face shortage

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of free vaccination for people in 18 to 44 years category from June 21, has caused a great deal of concern for the blood banks in District as major donation of blood comes from this age group.

However, as per medical experts, people cannot donate blood within one month of taking vaccination against COVID-19. That means, the shortage of blood looks imminent till the vaccine takers complete two doses of vaccine. Already, the blood banks in City are feeling the pinch in the last 15 days owing to beginning of the vaccination drive for the population in age group of 18 to 44 years.

Girish, Director, Jeevadhara Blood Bank told SOM, “There are nine blood banks in the district on which 70 hospitals depend on these blood banks for their requirements. Mysuru City requires around 150 to 200 units of blood daily. Hitherto, each blood bank used to have the stock of 30-40 units of blood on any given day. But after the vaccination began for 18-44 years category population, the availability of blood was almost nil.”

Pointing out that the blood was required in delivery and accident cases, he said that if that age group people go for vaccination, there will be acute shortage of blood in the District. Around 30-40 persons go to various blood banks begging for blood. But it was not available. Earlier, they used to have the adequate stock of A+ve and O+ve blood groups and now even this group blood was not available. Among all nine blood banks, only K.R. Hospital Blood Bank looks comfortable with good stock of blood. The system of exchanging blood among the blood banks has  been stopped.

READ ALSO  Inner Wheel Club donates bed sheets, blankets & kettles to Pourakarmikas’ CCC

Keeping this in view, a mega blood donation camp was held today. “ We are keeping our fingers crossed”, Girish said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching