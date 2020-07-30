Gym, Yoga classes opening in Mysuru from Aug. 5

July 30, 2020

Will wait for State guidelines, say DC, Police Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Centre bringing cheer for gym owners, fitness enthusiasts and Yoga Schools by allowing them to operate from Aug. 5 as part of its Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued yesterday, the Mysuru District Administration and the Police have decided to wait for the guidelines from the State Government.

“We will wait for the guidelines that will be issued by the State Government and will follow them,” Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta told Star of Mysore this morning.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed gyms and yoga centres to reopen from Aug. 5 if they follow specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, cinema owners have been left disappointed once again. Cinemas, schools and colleges, swimming pools and recreational clubs continue to be on the restricted list of the Centre.

After receiving a representation from cinema owners, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had recommended to the MHA that halls could be reopened with 25 percent seating capacity. However, the MHA felt the time is not right yet as Coronavirus numbers continue to grow. Night curfew has been removed, allowing people to work in night shifts or freely move about for work or other purposes.

The guidelines said that strict restrictions will continue in containment zones till Aug. 31. The States will still have the freedom to decide if they want to impose restrictions even though the Centre has removed them. Many States have brought back complete or partial lockdowns in wake of rising Coronavirus cases.

On schools and colleges, the guidelines said, “After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.” Restrictions on international air travel and rail travel as existing earlier shall continue.

Welcoming the Centre’s decision to remove night curfew decision, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda said that the existing night curfew from 9 am to 5 am was hard on hotels. “Customers had to wind up eating at 8.30 pm. As it is, a death blow was rendered on hotel business. Now since the night curfew is gone, at least we can open hotels till the usual 10.30 pm,” he said.

Gym owners elated

M.S. Harsha, President of Mysuru Gym and Fitness Owners’ Association said that the Centre has indeed given them the good news and all precautions will be followed to contain the COVID spread. “In Mysuru, there are over 250 gyms and fitness centres having a customer base of over 50,000. All of us are out of jobs since March and some have switched over to alternative professions,” he said.

Each gym gets an average of 100 to 200 customers and each gym has a dedicated set of 15 staff including trainers, dieticians, and receptionists and housekeeping staff. “Opening the gyms will get them back in employment track. We will follow the Standard Operating Procedures laid down by the Centre and State,” he said.

Harsha added that most of the gyms in Mysuru function in rented premises. “We request landlords to exempt us from rent for at least some time and have a humanitarian attitude towards us. Even after we start business, there will not be any takers initially and maintaining the gym will be a Herculean task,” Harsha added.