Good response for Special Voter Enrolment Camp

Drive to continue tomorrow also; second camp on Mar.2 and 3

Mysuru: The first round of two-day special voter enrolment camp ‘Minchina Nondani’ to enrol new voters and verify the voter list for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections began in all polling stations across the city and district this morning.

The District Administration has taken up this drive from 10 am to 5 pm in all polling booths in every Assembly segment to facilitate all unregistered but eligible voters including youths having attained the age of 18 years as on Jan. 1, 2019 to get their names registered in the electoral rolls. This drive is also focused on women voters’ enrolment. Besides, correction in names and addresses of registered voters is done.

The camps are being held to ensure that correct and updated information was added in each voter’s electoral photo identity card (EPIC) and no eligible voter is deprived of voting right during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The special drive has been initiated across the State by the Chief Election Commissioner of India. The drive will conclude tomorrow evening. Officials will send the list to the District Electoral officer who in turn will send the list to the State Election Commission in the prescribed format for the inclusion in the voters list. Once the list is approved, voter slips will be sent to the houses of the respective voters, said the officials.

Though the drive across the city began at 10 am, officials who were in-charge of enrolling voters had not come to some booths even at 11 am. Many people complained to media and election authorities against errant officials. Star of Mysore office too received many phone calls in this regard. The Election Department will hold second round of such special camps on March 2 and 3. “People are requested to utilise this opportunity to verify if their name is there in the electoral rolls. Mere possession of Electoral Photo Identity Card does not guarantee franchise unless they are enrolled in the poll roll.

Hence, the EPIC holders should ensure that their name is enlisted in the electoral rolls,” the press note said.

Voters whose names have been left out may file applications seeking inclusion to the designated officer on the spot itself to enrol their names. These voters should bring copies of residence/age proof, passport size colour photo and EPIC, if available in support of their claim for inclusion. Besides, application for correction and transposition can be filed during the special camps.