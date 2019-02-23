Regulation for parking of vehicles in ‘No Parking’ Zone

Mysuru: With a view to provide upgraded amenities to rail-users, several important civil engineering works are underway in the periphery of Mysuru Railway Station. Improvement to circulating area opposite the Main Station building, widening of the approach road, organised parking area are in full swing. Railway Administration assures that all works would be completed fast with minimum inconvenience.

In view of this, rail-users are requested to cooperate with the Railways and not to park vehicles haphazardly in the Railway Station limits which in turn causes a great deal of hardship to incoming and outgoing passengers to safely navigate as they enter/exit. There will be restricted parking area during this transition phase.

As such, the Railways inform that those who park their vehicles in ‘No Parking Zones’ will be booked for violation of rules in force with hefty fines and confiscation of vehicles also.

CFTRI/ Railway Museum side entry road is a narrow two-way road with little scope for expansion. As such, the Railway Administration appeals passengers not to leave their vehicles unattended failing which Railway administration will be constrained to strict action, according to a press release from Dr. S.G. Yatish, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division and PRO.

