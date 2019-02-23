Hassan DC Rohini Transferred again

Akram Pasha is new DC

Bengaluru: IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, who won a legal battle challenging her premature transfer as Hassan Deputy Commissioner last year, has been transferred again even before she could complete her two-year term in the district.

In a notification issued by the Government late on Friday, Rohini Sindhuri has been posted as the Secretary, Karnataka Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board at Bengaluru.

Akram Pasha, who was the Director at the Directorate of Minorities, has been posted as the Hassan DC. He took charge as Hassan DC minutes after the transfer order was issued.

Sindhuri, a 2009 batch IAS officer, was posted to Hassan on July 14, 2017. But later on following pressure from Congress leaders and then Hassan District Minister A. Manju, the then Siddharamaiah-led Congress Government transferred her in Jan. 2018, even before she could complete six months in the post.

However, she was able to retain her post as the Election Commission (EC) stalled the transfer citing voter’s list verification.

The woman IAS officer’s transfer had attracted widespread criticism from political parties. Later, the Government transferred her again, appointing D. Randeep in her place. But Sindhuri moved the CAT (Central Administrative Tribunal) and got her transfer stayed. CAT, in April 2018, upheld her transfer allowing Randeep to take charge. But Randeep could not continue in the post beyond a week as the EC sought his transfer, prompting the State Govt. to post P.C. Jaffer in his place.

Sindhuri moved the Karnataka High Court against the CAT order and succeeded to retain the post after the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress coalition Government made a submission before the Court stating that she would be posted back to Hassan, following which Sindhuri took charge again as Hassan DC on June 25, 2018 after a legal battle.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Rohini Sindhuri was transferred under pressure from PWD Minister H.D. Revanna, who wanted her to be shunted out before the EC issued its notification for LS Polls.

The Minister was said to be upset with her for serving notice to Hassan ZP Vice-President who belongs to the JD(S) in connection with illegal storage of sand in Sakleshpur taluk last month.

