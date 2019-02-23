State Government to drop cases filed against farmer leaders of Cauvery agitation

Mandya: In what could be a rejoicing news for farmer leaders of the district, State Coalition Government, led by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, has decided to withdraw the cases filed by Government against various farmer leaders involved during Cauvery agitation across the district.

Disclosing this to reporters at Maddur this morning, State Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna said that State Cabinet Sub-Committee has decided to drop 95 percent of the cases filed against Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene and other farmer leaders.

He said that CM has given directions to the officials to prepare a taluk-wise list of farmers involved in the agitation and to drop their cases. H.D. Kumaraswamy will be visiting Mandya on Feb.27 and he will make an official announcement in this regard, he added.

“Government will withdraw the cases filed against farmers for damaging the public property. But, however, farmer leaders have to get their disputes settled in the Court pertaining to the cases like damaging media camera, car, stone pelting, attack on retired Judge at Pandavapura and other individual cases on their own. District Administration Officials have already started preparing the list of farmer leaders,” he said.

Reacting to the initiative by the CM to drop the cases, former MP and Mandya District Raitha Hitharakshana Samiti President Dr. G. Madegowda appreciated the CM for understanding the cause of farmer leaders being himself a son of the farmer.

“I thank CM for withdrawing cases against farmer leaders on behalf of the entire farming community,” he added.

