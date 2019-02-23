Kannada Geetha Lahari at Ganabharathi on Feb.24

Ganabharathi is organising a special programme of introducing great literary works of renowned Kannada poets through various genres of music, like Sugama Sangeetha, Ranga Sangeetha, Film Music, Gamaka and Classical Music — both Hindustani and Karnatak. It is a day-long programme from 10 am to 9 pm on Feb. 24 at Veene Seshanna Bhavana, Kuvempunagar.

Sugama Sangeetha – 10 am to 11.30 am: H.R. Leelavathi, one of the pioneers of Sugama Sangeetha, has served this genre since 68 years and continues still by teaching students and directing the orchestra. She is one of the singers, who could present a solo performance in Sugama Sangeetha for three hours. She has served as composer on AIR and directed many geetha roopakas and plays. Leelavathi will inaugurate the programme and present a light music concert.

Ranga Sangeetha – 11.30 to 1 pm: Vid.Paramasivan, the doyen of Ranga Sangeetha, is equally proficient in veena and violin. Trained under court musician Vid. Devendrappa, he has worked with all the famous theatre groups and also with Dr. Rajkumar. A living treasure of theatre music, he has acted and sung in thousands of productions. Even at the ripe age of 90, it is a treat to listen to him.

Film Music – 2 pm to 3.30 pm: Lakshmi and Indu Nagaraj, also known as Chilkunda Sisters, are well-known names in playback singing. They had their initial training in music from their grandmother late Vidushi C.S. Satyalakshmi and later under their father Vid. Nagaraj. Indu Nagaraj is the recipient of Filmfare Award for the song “Pyarge Aagbittaite” from Govindaya Namaha and Lakshmi is the recipient of Best Playback Singer Award for the song ‘Omkara’ in Aptarakshaka.

Gamaka – 3.30 pm to 5 pm: Dharitri Ananda Rao is a Post-Graduate in Music from Mysore University. A ‘B’ graded artiste in both light classical and Kannada Geethe division in the AIR, her gamaka recitals are extremely popular. She runs ‘Nadavapushpa’ music school and is the recipient of many awards.

Karnatak Classical – 5.30 pm to 7 pm: Vid. G. Ravikiran is a well-established Karnatak vocalist, who had his training under Vidwan R.S. Ramakanth and then under Sangeetha Kalanidhi Vidwan R.K. Srikantan. Now he is learning from Magsaysay award winner Vid. T. M. Krishna. He was awarded Sub Senior Best Vocalist prize by Madras Music Academy in 2018.

Hindustani Classical – 7 pm to 8.30 pm: Pandit Nagaraj Havaldar is a disciple of Madhava Gudi. He holds a “Sangeetha Ratna” and a Doctorate in Music from Karnatak University. He has pioneered to popularise the Kannada Khayal by adapting Vachanas, literary works of Haridasas and contemporary poetry in Kannada, to traditional khayal form. He has scored music for various plays and TV shows such as Karnad’s Taledanda and P. Lankesh’s Gunamukha.

